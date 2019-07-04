The Clinton County Leader
Commissioners pull rezoning request for Plattsburg property
Clinton County’s quest to bring its road and bridge facilities – and perhaps a new jail in the future – to the north side of Plattsburg recent…
Nance serves as next interim superintendent
Almost 11 years after retiring as the superintendent at the East Buchanan C-1 School District, Chuck Nance has returned for a short stint, fil…
Hwy. O to close this week in Trimble
TRIMBLE, Mo. – Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close Route O this week for an emergency culvert replacement. The roa…
Jeff Wallace to take football coaching position at Cameron
The Plattsburg Tigers football team finds itself an uncomfortable, yet all too familiar position, as they once again begin their search for a …
